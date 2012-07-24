CHEAT SHEET

    SYRIA CONFIDENCE

    Hillary Clinton Speaks Out On Syria

    In an appearance with the Haitian Prime Minister, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton doubled down on the idea that rebels in Syria are going to wrest the country from its longtime dictator, Bashar al-Assad. “We have to work closely with the opposition because more and more territory is being taken and it will, eventually, result in a safe haven inside Syria, which will then provide a base for further actions by the opposition,” Mrs. Clinton told reporters. While the U.S. is not giving arms the rebels, it has pledged ongoing “nonlethal” assistance to them.. Recently, the fighting in Syria has intensified in Damascus, the capital, and Aleppo, the country’s most populous city, indicating progress on the part of the rebels.

