Hillary Clinton Trolls Trump for Joking She Should Enter 2020: ‘Don’t Tempt Me’

A few hours after President Trump joked that Hillary Clinton should enter the 2020 presidential race, the former secretary of state responded: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.” The tit-for-tat took place where all political nightmares do today: Twitter. Trump had tempted fate earlier by reprising his 2016 talking point about his former competitor’s emails, writing: “I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”