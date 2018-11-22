Hillary Clinton Urges European Leaders to Curb Immigration

Hillary Clinton has urged European leaders to curb immigration and admit they are “not going to be able to continue to provide refuge and support” in order to keep right-wing populists in check. In an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Clinton praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel for welcoming immigrants but suggested the move had only given more fuel to populists and helped pave the way for Donald Trump’s election win, while also frustrating voters and contributing to Britain’s shock Brexit vote. “I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton was quoted as saying. “I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part,” she said, urging Europe to put its foot down on immigration because “if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED