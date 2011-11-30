Hillary Clinton Visits Burma

CHEAT SHEET
Hillary Clinton landed in Burma Wednesday in what is the country’s first visit by a U.S. secretary of state in more than 50 years. Clinton said her intention is to assess recent reforms by the country’s ruling junta, including the release of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other political protesters. "I will obviously be looking to determine for myself what the intention is of the current government with respect to continued reforms," said Clinton. Her plans include a dinner with Suu Kyi.