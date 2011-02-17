Hillary Clinton Warns Bahrain

CHEAT SHEET
Here we go again: The U.S. is once again warning a Middle Eastern ally to tread carefully in dealing with pro-democracy protesters. After four were killed overnight in Bahrain, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has called the tiny Persian Gulf nation’s foreign minister and "expressed deep concern about recent events and urged restraint moving forward." Inspired by the success of demonstrations in Egypt and Tunisia, protesters are calling for the kingdom to become a constitutional monarchy. U.S. officials are watching the situation closely, because the Navy’s Fifth Fleet is stationed in Bahrain.