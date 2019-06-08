Hillary Clinton’s Brother Tony Rodham Dies

Hillary Clinton's youngest brother, Tony Rodham, died Friday night, according to the former Democratic presidential nominee. Clinton described Rodham, who was born in 1954, as “kind,” “generous,” and “a wonderful husband” in a tweet Saturday afternoon. “It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today," she wrote. "When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.” Rodham leaves behind his wife, Megan Madden, and three children. He previously worked as a prison guard, private detective and consultant, according to The New York Times. His cause of death is unknown.