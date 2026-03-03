Hillary Clinton’s Epic Clapback to MAGA’s Wild Deposition Antics

Hillary Clinton delivered a scathing clapback to MAGA lawmakers who violated the rules of her deposition.

Clinton’s deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday went off the rails after MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of the former secretary of state to a MAGA podcaster.

The moment Clinton, 78, realized what had happened was caught on video during the deposition, which the GOP released on YouTube Monday.

A little over an hour into the hearing, Clinton’s attorney interrupted to note that photos had been leaked from the closed-door deposition.

“I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I’m done,” Clinton barked, raising her hands. “You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home.”

A voice, presumably Boebert’s, can be heard fumbling out a weak excuse, “It was before the hearing was—”

After the deposition, Boebert was asked by a reporter why she sent the picture to Johnson. “Why not?” she responded. Benny Johnson/X

“It doesn’t matter! We all are abiding by the same rules!” Clinton shouted, striking the table with her fist.

“I—I will take that down,” the person responded.

At that point, Clinton’s lawyer called for a pause, as Clinton declared, “I’m done, for now.”

Republicans forced Clinton to the deposition by threatening to hold the former secretary of state and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, in contempt of Congress for resisting subpoenas in the Oversight Committee’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Neither Hillary nor Bill Clinton has been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

The Clintons had eventually agreed to appear before Congress, but called for their testimony to take place in public. Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the committee, had refused.

When Clinton’s deposition at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York was resumed after a break, her lawyer slammed the “unacceptable” behavior of the photo-leaking representatives.

“I’d like to just say for the record, we find it unacceptable. We find it unprofessional and we find it unfair,” said the lawyer, who appears to be longtime Clinton adviser Cheryl Mills.

“We are looking forward to this being conducted under the rules and being conducted consistent with expectations of how members of Congress I know take this matter so seriously and do it in that vein.”

Comer added that he had advised his committee members that leaking photos was “unacceptable.”

Ranking Democrat Robert Garcia took a moment to blast the Republican members on the committee. He also noted that Clinton and the committee’s Democrats had requested after the incident that the press be allowed into the deposition room, and that Republicans had refused.

Boebert, 39, later provided reporters with a baffling explanation for leaking the photo to far-right YouTuber Benny Johnson, saying, “I really admire her blue suit, so I wanted to capture that for everyone.”