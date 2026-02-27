Even CNN’s MAGA Star Admits They Fumbled by Inviting Hillary to Destroy Them

CNN’s resident MAGA panelist is at a loss about why Republicans demanded Hillary Clinton testify about her relationship with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Scott Jennings appeared on NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Thursday and admitted that he didn’t see the benefit of deposing Clinton. He suggested that dragging her in front of Congress was a shot in the dark and hoped that her husband’s testimony would be more worthwhile.

The Clintons had resisted subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee for months after the former president was named in files compiled by the FBI about child sex trafficker Epstein. Hillary appeared before the Committee on Thursday, near her home in Chappaqua, New York, for a grueling session that lasted more than six hours. Her husband is set to follow suit on Friday.

Scott Jennings said he thought the “meat” would come from Bill Clinton. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Courtesy of the Rainey Center

But questions have been raised about why she was there at all. She is not named in the files, had previously expressed concern that her deposition would be politicized, and after her testimony said, “I don’t know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Before this deposition, what is the point of bringing Hillary Clinton in to ask her about Jeffrey Epstein at all?” Phillip asked Jennings.

“Well, I assume they thought maybe she might have some views on it. I mean, Jeffrey Epstein visited the Clinton White House 17 times. Her husband is in the files; he’s in photos. I’m assuming she has an opinion about this, may have encountered some of these folks. Ghislaine Maxwell went to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.”

Bill Clinton, pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. House Oversight Democrats

Clinton said that Epstein’s associate and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell was the plus one of another guest at her daughter’s wedding in 2010.

“So look, I’m not sure what she had to say,” Jennings continued. “My understanding is we’re going to get to see the tapes of both of them, and then we’ll find out what they know. But I take her at her word that she claims she didn’t know him, and the real meat of this week will probably come tomorrow when they get Bill Clinton under oath.”

Hillary Clinton’s appearance quickly turned into a bloodbath when she used her opening statement to turn the gun on the Republican Party and take aim at President Trump’s administration.

Hillary Clinton appeared calm after her testimony to Congress. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

“If this Committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files,” she said.

She also opened fire on Trump-friendly Committee Chair James Comer, saying, “You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers.”

Clinton appeared calm as she spoke to reporters outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, where she and Democrats on the Committee suggested that the whole show had been a farce.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were close friends for many years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Clinton added that in a bizarre twist, the Committee asked her about UFOs and the spurious “pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

“I want to see the truth come out,” she said of Epstein afterwards.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari told huddled reporters that she was “extremely, extremely appalled” by the committee demonstrating “how unserious they are about this investigation.”

Hillary Clinton said Trump should appear before the Committee. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

“We are sitting through an incredibly unserious clown show of a deposition where members of Congress and the Republican Party are more concerned about getting their photo-op of Secretary Clinton than actually getting to the truth and holding anyone accountable.”