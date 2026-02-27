MAGA Melts Down Over Why Ghislaine Was at Chelsea’s Wedding

A chorus of MAGA voices erupted in fury after Hillary Clinton attempted to explain why sex offender and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was a guest at her daughter Chelsea’s wedding.

Chelsea Clinton married investment banker Marc Mezvinsky on July 31, 2010, at the Astor Courts Estate in Rhinebeck, New York. Photos from the wedding show Maxwell watching as former U.S. President Bill Clinton walks daughter Chelsea down the aisle.

The former first lady, 78, was questioned about her family’s links to Maxwell’s partner-in-crime Epstein when she sat down before the House Oversight Committee at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York on Thursday.

Can you spot a familiar face at Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding? Getty Images

Yep, that’s Ghislaine Maxwell on plus one duty. Getty Images

Texan Republican Pat Fallon asked Clinton about Maxwell’s presence at her daughter’s wedding, given her links to Epstein, who had been jailed in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution.

Clinton said that Maxwell “came as the plus one, the guest of someone who was invited,” before dodging further questions, saying, “thank you all,” and walking off.

Fallon dutifully ponied up on Fox’s The Ingraham Angle on Thursday to discuss his question about Maxwell that ended Clinton’s appearance.

“She was certainly agitated,” Fallon told host Laura Ingraham. “She’s a very icy person, interestingly enough. She was trying to distance herself from Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, she said she never met Epstein, she was just casual with Maxwell.”

“I said so that’s your testimony under oath, it’s just an odd coincidence that old Maxwell was there. Things that make you go hmmm,” he said.

Fallon did not know which wedding guest took Maxwell as their plus one, and Clinton did not say.

Marc Mezvinsky, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and Bill Clinton in 2010. Handout/FilmMagic

“They knew, everybody in those circles knew that Maxwell and Epstein were attached at the hip,” Fallon said. “So how the hell did she end up there?”

Clinton’s answer enraged MAGA voices, who vented their fury on social media.

Right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson posted on X, “She claims Ghislaine was just a +1 GUEST of someone else’s who was invited. No one believes this.”

Conservative media personality Eric Daugherty posted the video of the exchange, claiming Clinton “panics and runs away from cameras when asked why Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding *after* Epstein was convicted.”

He added, “Imagine that. Why is she so worried?”

Fellow right-wing reporter Nick Sorter said on X, “They spooked Hillary big time.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton makes her exit from the House Oversight Committee. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Political commentator David Freeman posted under his Gunther Eagleman alias that Clinton had “bolted” after Fallon’s question, stating, “She mumbled something about Maxwell being a ‘plus-one’ of another guest, then hightailed it out of there.”

Ryan Fournier, the founder of Students for Trump, also shared the video, posting, “You can’t make this up, folks. What are the Clintons hiding?”

During the deposition, Clinton distanced herself from the late sex offender.

“I never met Jeffrey Epstein. Never had any connection or communication with him,” she said. “I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually as an acquaintance.”

Maxwell was jailed for 20 years for sex trafficking in June 2022. The Trump administration approved her move to a low-security prison camp in Texas.

Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify about his relationship with Epstein and Maxwell during a deposition in front of lawmakers on Friday.