Hillary Clinton’s Longtime Pal and Aide, Huma Abedin, to Release Memoir
PAGE TURNER
Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s close aide and the estranged wife of former Rep. Anthony Weiner, will release a memoir this November, the Associated Press reports. Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds will tell Abedin’s story of her upbringing as an American Muslim and her close friendship and work with Clinton. “Writing this book gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own life—from the nurturing family I was privileged to be born into, to working for one of the most compelling leaders of our time,” said Abedin.
In a statement, the publisher said the book will include a “candid and moving reckoning of Ms. Abedin’s marriage” to Weiner, the disgraced New York congressman whose once-promising career was destroyed after texting inappropriate photos of himself to several women. In 2017, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison after sending obscene materials to a minor. He and Abedin are still finalizing their divorce.