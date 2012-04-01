Hillary Cranks Up Syria Pressure

CHEAT SHEET
    World powers stepped up their indictments of Syria today, meeting in Turkey for the Friends of Syria conference, where U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton vowed to double America’s funding of the opposition to $25 million. “We cannot sit back and wait any longer,” Clinton warned. Meanwhile, Syrian rebels said their fighters are getting salaries. The opposition Syrian National Council said Sunday that wealthy Gulf Arab states will supply millions of dollars to them, and money will be given to soldiers who defect from the government’s army.

