Hillary: No Comment on Keystone

Avoiding definitive statements about controversial topics is a future president's job, right? In an interview with Canada's Globe and Mail, Hillary Clinton said that she couldn't respond on whether the Keystone XL Pipeline should go ahead. “I can’t really comment at great length because I had responsibility for it and it’s been passed on and it wouldn’t be appropriate, but I hope that Canadians appreciate that the United States government – the Obama administration – is trying to get it right.” When Clinton served as secretary of state, her department didn't issue a permit for the controversial pipeline. The permit review is currently ongoing.