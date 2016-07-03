Hillary Star Meme Was on Racist Site
TROUBLESOME
On Saturday, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump got into some hot water for tweeting an image of Hillary Clinton with what appeared to be a Star of David superimposed over her image and a background image of a pile of money. The candidate quickly changed the picture after the backlash, pasting a circle over the star.
On Saturday night, a Twitter user sent The Daily Beast a screenshot of a thread on 8chan, known for functioning as a kind of more lawless version of 4chan, that showed the image being posted on June 22. An examination of the details of the image indicated that it was created on June 22 as well.
Even before this, the image appears to be from the Twitter account @FishBoneHead1 which tweeted the image on June 15.
There's no indication as to whether the user of the account is a white supremacist but one other image depicts various Hillary Clinton faces in the form of a swastika.
As The Daily Beast has previously reported, the Trump campaign often retweets images generated from users with troublesome account names like "White Genocide." Currently, 8chan is celebrating the death of Elie Wiesel.
—Gideon Resnick