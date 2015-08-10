Hillary Unveils Affordable College Plan

CHEAT SHEET
Hillary Clinton is set to unveil a plan Monday to make college more affordable and relieve student debt. The New College Compact, which would cost $350 billion over 10 years, is an incentive program that would distribute money to states that guarantee “no-loan” tuition at four-year public universities and community colleges. States that enroll a high number of low- and middle-income students and work with schools to reduce living expenses would receive more money. In return, states would end budget cuts to increase spending over time on higher education as well as work to decrease the growth of tuition. However, the plan does not require states to cap tuition.