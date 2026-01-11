Hilton Fires Worker After She Warns About ICE on TikTok
An employee of Hilton’s third-party valet company, Towne Park, posted a TikTok video warning that ICE was present at a hotel in Dallas and was fired later that same day. “I just wanted to give a warning to y’all that there are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas,” Gia, 20, said in a video posted Wednesday, acknowledging that she could get fired for the post. On Thursday, Gia told The Dallas Morning News that her manager asked her to take down the video, and when she refused, she was fired for violating Towne Park‘s social media policy. The 20-year-old did not provide her last name to the Morning News. In a statement to the outlet, Towne Park said that the employee “violated our business conduct policy and is no longer employed by our company.” Hilton added that it wants their hotels to be “welcoming places for all.” The Daily Beast has contacted Towne Park and Hilton for further comment. The incident comes after Hilton Hotels removed a Minnesota hotel from its system after it allegedly refused to accommodate ICE agents amid increased federal immigration enforcement activity in the region. Protests broke out across the country following the shooting of mother of three Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.