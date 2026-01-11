Cheat Sheet
1

Hilton Fires Worker After She Warns About ICE on TikTok

INSTANT DISMISSAL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.11.26 1:19PM EST 
Hilton hotel entrance awning with logo and recessed lights, San Francisco, California, August 19, 2025.
Smith Collection/Gado/Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

An employee of Hilton’s third-party valet company, Towne Park, posted a TikTok video warning that ICE was present at a hotel in Dallas and was fired later that same day. “I just wanted to give a warning to y’all that there are ICE agents staying at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas,” Gia, 20, said in a video posted Wednesday, acknowledging that she could get fired for the post. On Thursday, Gia told The Dallas Morning News that her manager asked her to take down the video, and when she refused, she was fired for violating Towne Park‘s social media policy. The 20-year-old did not provide her last name to the Morning News. In a statement to the outlet, Towne Park said that the employee “violated our business conduct policy and is no longer employed by our company.” Hilton added that it wants their hotels to be “welcoming places for all.” The Daily Beast has contacted Towne Park and Hilton for further comment. The incident comes after Hilton Hotels removed a Minnesota hotel from its system after it allegedly refused to accommodate ICE agents amid increased federal immigration enforcement activity in the region. Protests broke out across the country following the shooting of mother of three Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Read it at The Dallas Morning News

2
80s Pop Legends Pay Tribute to Mom Killed by ICE Mid-Concert
ORDINARY PEOPLE
Daysia Tolentino
Published 01.10.26 5:02PM EST 
British band music Duran Duran pose at Sanremo Music Festival in Italy
British band music Duran Duran (Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Andy Taylor, Roger Taylor) at the Press Conference of the 75 Sanremo Music Festival. Sanremo (Italy), February 12nd, 2025 Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Eighties pop legends Duran Duran paid their respects to 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good during a concert in Sacramento, California, on Friday. Frontman Simon Le Bon took a moment to dedicate the band’s 1993 hit “Ordinary World” to Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Amid the Trump Administration’s repeated insults toward Good, her widow, Becca Good, has shared that “kindness radiated out of” her late wife. A video of Duran Duran’s tribute to Good was uploaded to Threads. In it, Le Bon is shown addressing the ICE killing before beginning the song. “This song is dedicated to the memory of Renee Good,” he began, to audience applause. “We believe that people in this world have a right to live their lives in peace and lives of freedom and happiness in their own country,” Le Bon told the crowd. “For all the ordinary people in this world, we wish upon you an ordinary world.”

Read it at Billboard

3
‘Seinfeld’ Director Dies at 86
DYNAMIC DIRECTOR
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.11.26 4:14AM EST 
Published 01.10.26 5:27PM EST 
Tom Cherones
Getty Images

Tom Cherones, the director and producer best known for his work on the classic 1990s sitcom Seinfeld, has died at 86. A spokesperson for the family shared that Cherones died on Jan. 5 at his home in Florence, Oregon, with Alzheimer’s disease. Cherones worked on 81 of Seinfeld‘s first 86 episodes during the show’s first five years, beginning in May 1990 with a directing credit on the series’ second episode, “The Stakeout.” His directorial style involved multi-camera setups that provided a more cinematic look than most contemporary sitcoms, which played a key role in the series’ more experimental episodes, like “The Contest” and “The Chinese Restaurant.” Cherones was also known among the Seinfeld cast and crew for wearing Hawaiian-style shirts on set. He appeared in one episode of the show—season four’s “The Pilot”—playing the character of “the director.” Cherones received six Emmy nominations during his time on the series and shared the 1993 award for outstanding comedy series with showrunners Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. Outside of Seinfeld, his credits included Ellen, Desperate Housewives, General Hospital, Growing Pains, and Ladies Man.

Read it at Variety

4
Authorities Scramble to Contain Unknown Number of Loose Monkeys
FIRST TIME FIASCO
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.10.26 1:05PM EST 
Vervet monkeys
Anadolu/Cem Ozdel/Anadolu via Getty Images

Authorities in St. Louis are warning the community about a mysterious group of loose monkeys running amok. The St. Louis Animal Care and Control Division said on Friday that it is unsure of where the monkeys came from, but that exotic animals are not permitted in the city. “This is the first time we’ve had a situation dealing with monkeys at large in the city of St. Louis,” said Justen Hauser, the Environmental Health Bureau Chief of the city’s health department. Hauser said in a press update that they do not know how many monkeys are loose, but that multiple have been sighted near a park in northern St. Louis. The city zoo identified the loose primates as vervet monkeys, also known as green monkeys for their grayish-green fur. Hauser advised people not to approach the animals if they see them, stressing that they “can be intelligent, but also unpredictable.” He added that the monkeys will be trapped by animal experts once they are located. “We have engaged with multiple partners across, so that once the location of the monkeys is confirmed, those agencies that are properly trained and equipped can work to capture the monkeys,” Hauser said.

Read it at KSDK

5
Families of Bryan Kohberger’s Victims File Massive New Lawsuit
SEEKING ACCOUNTABILITY
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 01.11.26 4:09AM EST 
Published 01.10.26 11:45PM EST 
Bryan Kohberger
BOISE, IDAHO - JULY 23: Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. He faces up to four life sentences in prison. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images) Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

The families of the four University of Idaho students murdered by Bryan Kohberger are suing his former school for damages, accusing it of failing to act on several warning signs. In the lawsuit, the families of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin demanded that Washington State University be held responsible for “its own decisions and actions to remain idle in the face of known extreme and repeated instances of discrimination, sexual harassment, and stalking by Kohberger occurring in its educational program.” The suit alleges that shortly after arriving on campus, Kohberger “developed a reputation for discriminatory, harassing, and stalking behavior, instilling substantial fear among young female students and fellow WSU employees, necessitating regular security escorts for multiple females.” The lawsuit also mentions at least 13 formal reports submitted to the school about Kohberger’s inappropriate behavior. He would go on to kill Mogen, Kernodle, Goncalves, and Chapin in a home eight miles away in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022. At the time of the killings, Kohberger was a teaching assistant in the university’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, where he was obtaining a PhD. Kohberger pleaded guilty to all charges in order to avoid the death penalty, and in July 2025, was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Read it at TMZ

6
‘The Thing’ and ‘Punky Brewster’ Star Found Dead in Home at 69
BELOVED CHARACTER
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.10.26 12:50PM EST 
T.K. Carter
Bobby Bank/Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Longtime character actor Thomas Kent “T.K.” Carter, known for his roles in 1982’s The Thing and the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster, was found dead in his Duarte, California, home on Friday. Carter, 69, had dialed 9-1-1 at 5:42 p.m., TMZ reported. Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of death, but they do not expect foul play. Carter was born in New York City in 1956, but grew up in Los Angeles, where he began his storied career in entertainment with his stand-up comedy debut at age 12. The character actor is best known for his role as Nauls, the rollerskating cook of Outpost 31 in John Carpenter’s 1982 horror classic The Thing. Carter also starred as teacher Mike Fulton in the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster and as T-Bone on The Steve Harvey Show. He also made appearances in a number of films throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, including Space Jam, Ski Patrol, Southern Comfort, Doctor Detroit, and My Favorite Martian.

Read it at Deadline

7
Furious Lawsuit Challenges McDonald’s For False Menu Advertising
MCFIB
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.10.26 11:46AM EST 
McDonald's McRib sandwich
PAUL J. RICHARDS/Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

A new class-action lawsuit is calling out McDonald’s for misleading customers about the famous McRib. The lawsuit, filed in Illinois on December 23, asserts that McDonald’s has intentionally engaged in deceptive advertising tactics with the limited-time sandwich, pointing to its name and shape in particular. The four plaintiffs who jointly filed the suit say the sandwich is marketed to look like a rack of pork ribs, which McDonald’s does “despite knowing that the sandwich in fact does not contain any meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat—indeed, none at all.” The suit targets the use of the word “rib” in particular, saying it hints at a more “premium” cut of meat. “The name ‘McRib’ is a deliberate sleight of hand,” the filing reads. “By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the sandwich, McDonald’s knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers,” the suit continues. The sandwich, which as of June 2025 cost $4.49, instead consists of a “reconstructed meat product,” the suit alleges. A rep for McDonald’s told Fast Company, “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S.”

Read it at Fast Company

8
Rock Legend Accuses Trump of ‘Destroying America’
'WANNABES'
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.10.26 10:49AM EST 
Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Legendary rocker Neil Young had some choice words for President Donald Trump. In a post shared to his website on Thursday, Young, 80, railed on how the president is “trying to turn our cities into battlegrounds” and “knows nothing about love.” “Wake up people! Today The USA is a disaster,” Young wrote. “Donald Trump is destroying America bit by bit with his staff of wannabes, people with no experience or talent, closet alcoholic wife beaters,” the two-time Grammy award winner wrote. Young said Trump has “divided us,” and called the current administration “creeps who have no spine, no values, no conscience.” “It’s ICE cold here in America,” Young continued. “There was no ICE before Trump. No soldiers in the streets before Trump. Every move he makes is to build instability so he can stay in power.” Young’s writing was published after an ICE agent shot and killed an unarmed American mom, Renee Nicole Good, 37, on Wednesday. Trump, 79, who attended multiple Young shows before becoming president, told Rolling Stone in 2008 that Young’s voice was “perfect and haunting,” and “Whatever the hell ‘it’ is, he’s got it.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

9
Jewish Baby Featured on Cover of Nazi Magazine Dies at 91
'GOOD REVENGE'
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.10.26 1:36PM EST 
Hessy Levinsons Taft on the cover of a Nazi Party magazine.
Hessy Levinsons Taft on the cover of a Nazi Party magazine. Wikipedia

Hessy Levinsons Taft, who appeared on the cover of a Nazi magazine as an infant despite her Jewish parentage, has died at 91. Taft died on New Year’s Day at her home in San Francisco, her family confirmed. Taft was born in Berlin in 1934, and her parents, both Latvian opera singers, hired a photographer to take her portrait when she was six months old. The Nazis asked the photographer, Hans Ballin, to submit photos for a contest to find a baby that best represented the Aryan race. Ballin submitted his portrait of Taft, a Jewish child. Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels selected Taft’s photo as the winner, and it was used as the cover of the pro-Nazi magazine Sonne ins Haus in 1935. “My parents were both shocked by the possible consequences that this could bring and amazed at the irony of it all,” Taft said, reflecting on the matter during a 1990 interview with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Though frightening at first, the story became a source of pride for the family in how it ridiculed the racial ideology propagandized by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. “I feel a sense of revenge,” Taft said. “Good revenge.”

Read it at The New York Times

10
‘Home Alone’ Star Busted for Soliciting Prostitution
WOOF!
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 01.10.26 4:23AM EST 
Published 01.10.26 12:30AM EST 
Macaulay Culkin, Daniel Stern, and Joe Pesci in 'Home Alone'
Macaulay Culkin, Daniel Stern, and Joe Pesci in 'Home Alone' 20th Century Studios

The actor who played Marv Murchins in the Christmas classic Home Alone has been cited by police for allegedly soliciting a sex worker. Daniel Stern was nabbed by cops in a hotel in Camarillo, California, on Dec. 10, according to reports obtained by TMZ. The 68-year-old actor was not booked, so no mugshot was taken. Stern was reportedly let off with only a ticket for his actions. Stern is best known for playing one-half of the dastardly Wet Bandit burglars, who are terrorized by a young Macaulay Culkin in the beloved 1990 family film. He plays the goofy sidekick to Joe Pesci’s grouchy Harry in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in which Donald Trump makes a cameo. Stern continues to act, produce, and direct, but mainly spends his time as a cattle rancher, a tangerine farmer, and a sculptor. Soliciting prostitution is a crime in California, which is often punished as a misdemeanor for a first offense, but does carry a fine of up to $1,000. The Daily Beast has contacted Stern’s representatives for comment.

Read it at TMZ

