Hilton Caves to MAGA Fury After Hotel Turns Away ICE Agents

Hilton Hotels caved to MAGA backlash and removed a Minnesota hotel from its system after it allegedly refused to house ICE agents.

“The independent hotel owner had assured us that they had fixed the problem,” an official Hilton account posted on X on Tuesday, noting that after a video raised further “concerns” about the property, the franchise decided to take “immediate action” to “remove this hotel from our systems.”

The post comes amid MAGA calls to boycott Hilton Hotels after the Department of Homeland Security accused the property—the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville Minneapolis—of allegedly canceling reservations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“NO ROOM AT THE INN!” the DHS posted on Monday, stating that “@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.”

“When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations,” the post continued, including alleged screenshots of emails from the hotel, one of which stated that it was “not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay” at the property.

The DHS post sparked an outcry, prompting conservative users to take to social media to announce they were canceling their Hilton Honors credit cards and calling for a boycott. Meanwhile, conservative commentator Nick Sortor filmed a video that Hilton said prompted its decision on Tuesday to remove the hotel from its systems.

In the video posted on X, Sortor can be seen walking inside the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville Minneapolis and asking to book 10 rooms. After telling the receptionist he was from the DHS, he was told that the hotel is “not accepting” people from Immigration, ICE, or DHS. When he asked if that had changed, the receptionist said the manager confirmed it had not.

In a statement on Monday, a Hilton spokesperson said that their hotels “serve as welcoming places for all” and that the Minnesota hotel “is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values.”

Everpeak Hospitality, which manages the hotel, said in a statement on Monday that the issue had been resolved and that it would contact affected guests to ensure they are accommodated.

“They lied,” Sortor said at the end of his video about Hilton and Everpeak. “Their talk, it means nothing,” he continued, before telling Hilton that they can “take their name off the sign” as soon as they want if they wish.

Nearly two hours after Sortor shared his video, Hilton issued its statement, emphasising that after removing the hotel from their systems, they are also “engaging with all of our franchisees to reinforce the standards we hold them to across our system to help ensure this does not happen again.”

The hotel’s decision not to accommodate ICE agents comes as the agency increased its presence in the state following a childcare fraud scandal, which the White House claims was carried out primarily by Somali migrants.

President Donald Trump, 79, has repeatedly attacked Somali immigrants, saying that he “don’t want ’em in our country” and referring to them as “garbage,” which Abdiqani A. Jabane, a Somali American immigration lawyer in Minneapolis, told The New York Times has created “an atmosphere of xenophobia, where an entire community feels targeted and unsafe.”