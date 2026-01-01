ICE Barbie and ICE Baldy Dance Badly to ‘Ice Ice Baby’ in Cringe NYE Vid

Two key architects of Donald Trump’s ICE immigration blitz were caught on camera cringe dancing to ‘90s classic “Ice Ice Baby” at Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—nicknamed ICE Barbie for her love of dressing up like the federal agents she commands—and Trump’s immigration policy czar Stephen Miller, who is famously completely bald, could be seen enjoying Wednesday evening’s onstage performance by Vanilla Ice at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's immigration czar Stephen Miller looks uncomfortable as he 'enjoys' a performance of Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice at Donald Trump's NYE party at Mar-a-Lago. X

In the video, posted to X by Miller’s wife, Katie, which quickly went viral, Miller is seen looking slightly uncomfortable as he mumbles the lyrics and nods along to the cheesy track, appearing to force a half-smile.

One person in the replies wrote: “He looks like he wants to be back at work already rather than Mandatory Fun.”

The clip then shifts to Noem, who plays up for the camera, rocking some mom-dancing hip-hop moves and rapping the words.

Another X user wrote: “I’ve been on the internet since the very beginning and I’ve never seen anything more embarrassing than this.” Another described it as “peak cringe.”

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem embraces the title of Vanilla Ice's famous '90s hit, Ice Ice Baby. X

The video was filmed at Donald Trump’s black-tie Mar-a-Lago gala, where the 79-year-old president and first lady Melania Trump, 55, posed for photos with their son Barron, 19, amid table-centerpiece roses, charity bidding, and musical sets.

The clip resonated because of their roles in the Trump administration. Noem, 54, is the cabinet official who oversees ICE, one of the agencies carrying out the administration’s arrest-and-removal push.

Noem's NYE party video cameo revived the “ICE Barbie” nickname critics have handed to her after a string of camera-ready immigration appearances—full glam makeup, styled hair, and tailored outfits—often staged alongside enforcement officers and detention facilities. Homeland Security/Handout/Getty Images

Miller, 40, is Trump’s most senior adviser on immigration policy, long viewed as a principal architect of the crackdown’s strategy and messaging.

In another video, posted to X by Miller’s colleague Dan Scavino—who, like Miller, is one of Trump’s deputy chiefs of staff—Miller seems to be enjoying the song slightly more.

Miller has reason to celebrate, as Katie posted a photo of their arrival at the bash, holding her tummy, suggesting she is pregnant with their fourth child.

Going into Trump's NYE party, Katie Miller appeared to suggest she was pregnant by holding her tummy. X

Vanilla Ice, 58, has become a familiar face at Trump’s countdown parties, turning his signature single into a literal ICE pun in front of the many officials who run the federal immigration agency.

Online, supporters treated the clip as a wink about the coming year’s deportation push. Animator and MAGA promoter Paul A. Szypula wrote on X, “ICE, ICE, BABY at Mar-a-Lago with Stephen Miller bopping and DHS Secretary Noem grooving. 2026 is all about deportations!”

Stephen Miller finally cracks a smile, as Vanilla Ice can be seen on the screen in the background. X