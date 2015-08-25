Hispanic Journalist Kicked Out by Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Journalist Jorge Ramos was kicked out of an Iowa press conference Tuesday while trying to ask Donald Trump a question. Trump yelled “Go back to Univision” while refusing to take a question from Ramos. He was later allowed back in to the press conference, at which point he asked Trump how he would deport 11 million people to which Trump responded: “Very humanely.” “Do you know how many Hispanics work for me? Thousands,” Trump said later in the exchange. “You know how many Hispanics have worked for me over the years? Tens of thousands.” Ramos later said, “My job was purely journalistc. My job is to ask questions.”