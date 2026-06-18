Hit Reality Show Reveals Next Major Big Twist

The tech world has lost one of its giants. Capital Factory CEO Joshua Baer died Tuesday night in a plane crash. Described as the “godfather” of Austin’s startup scene, Baer founded Capital Factory, a venture firm that backs Texas-based businesses. The private plane he was traveling in took off from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico and was bound for Austin when it crashed onto Texas State Highway Loop 20 in Laredo. The crash killed two people and injured four others. The identities of the other passengers have not yet been released, but Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department, said they were friends and family flying home from San José del Cabo. Capital Factory president Bryan Chambers called Baer, 50, “a brilliant partner and a dear friend.” The father of three, whose billionaire status was confirmed in a September 2025 Instagram post, also co-founded the Baer Family Foundation with his wife to support disadvantaged children. Tributes poured in from across the tech and business worlds, including from podcast host Jason Calacanis. “Joshua was a relentless supporter of founders and Austin, and was filled with joy,” Calacanis wrote on X.
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- 1‘Godfather’ of Tech, 50, Dies After Plane Splits in Two‘FILLED WITH JOY’Joshua Baer, a driving force in Austin’s tech ecosystem, died Tuesday.
- 2Hit Reality Show Reveals Next Major Big TwistTHE TRIBE HAS SPOKENThe long-running reality show is starting a new chapter.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 3Knicks Become First NBA Champion to Accept Trump’s InviteMIRACLE RSVPAll five previous NBA champions crowned while Trump was in office declined his invitation.
- 4Tennis Player Curses Out Camera in Bold Post-Match Interview‘KEEP IT CLEAN’Corentin Moutet said ‘f---’ seven times on camera after a victorious match-up.
Shop with ScoutedThis Viral Veggie Chopper Is 46% Off Ahead of Prime DaySLICE ‘N DICEYou’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
- 5Marvel Star, 30, Reveals His Pick for the Next Spider-ManWITH GREAT POWER...The MCU Spidey thinks a rising teen actor should take the mantle of the web-slinger.
- 6Worker Busted Trying to Sell Princess Kate’s Medical RecordsROYAL TANKERThe private hospital has previously been frequented by several royals.
- 7Olympic Runner, 39, Rushed to Hospital After CollapseSCAREHer current health status is unclear.
- 8Steven Baldwin Reveals Absurd Reason He Was FiredFUNNY STORYStephen Baldwin says he was chided for being too funny to work alongside Jennifer Aniston.
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 9Donald Trump Is Doing Everything Possible to Destroy HimselfEND GAMESThe walls are finally closing in.
- 10Reality Star, 22, Vows to Expose ‘Shocking’ Truth of Show'HARDEST MOMENTS OF MY LIFE'His memoir is set to come out in the fall.
Hit Reality Show Reveals Next Major Big Twist
CBS’ global sensation Survivor is braving new frontiers with an exciting new addition to the long-running franchise. Long-time host Jeff Probst announced on Wednesday that an animated Survivor movie featuring animal contestants is in the works at Paramount Animation. Probst will serve as executive producer on the project. In a video posted to Instagram announcing the project, Probst said, “Imagine a big, fun, animated comedy about Survivor… in the animal kingdom. I am so excited. This is the perfect fit. Survivor has always been about watching different personalities learning how to live together while competing against each other, and setting it in the world of animals gives us a whole new playground to play with.” The official synopsis for the project states, “Set on a remote and mystical island, animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor.” In his video, Probst told Survivor fans that he was “very, very, very excited” about the project, adding that he “can’t wait for you to meet this new tribe.” Survivor, featuring human contestants, is currently in production in Fiji for a season set to premiere this fall on CBS.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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The New York Knicks, the newly crowned NBA champions, have accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House. The team will become the first NBA team to accept Trump’s invite, after the previous five NBA teams to win a title during a Trump administration declined to visit the White House. Knicks owner James Dolan, a longtime friend of the 80-year-old president, told the New York Post that the team is returning the favor after Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals. “We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the President to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.” Trump attended the Knicks’ lone loss in their 4-1 run against the San Antonio Spurs. He was met with resounding boos from fans in Madison Square Garden and was caught dozing off during the game. Last year’s champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, declined a visit citing scheduling conflicts. All four champions under Joe Biden’s presidency accepted his invitation.
French tennis player Corentin Moutet swore multiple times in a post-match interview. The 27-year-old star had been asked what it was like to face a 142 mph second serve from his opponent, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, when he dropped an F-bomb to express his frustration. Currently ranked 36th in the world, the 10-year professional had just beaten Perricard in the round of 32 at Queen’s Club. “No f-bombs please,” the reporter said to his initial response. In bold fashion, however, Moutet playfully continued to disobey, saying, “F---, f---, f---.” Moutet was asked by the interviewer to “please keep it clean” and to talk about his first victory, to which he continued to say “f—” seven times total within approximately 25 seconds. Winning over $44,000 from his victory, Moutet might lose it all; he faces heavy fines for violating the tournament’s code of conduct, which can range anywhere from $25,000 to $250,000. While some fans found the exchange disrespectful, many seemed to find humor in it. “Even somebody with the tightest stick up their a-- is going to laugh at this,” a user commented on a post on X of the interview. “I got a good chuckle.”
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Eating a beautiful ratatouille or potato gratin dish can be a real delight, but who wants to thin-slice all the veggies to make it? I love cooking and eating healthy, but the prep work—especially with dense vegetables—leaves my hands sore and makes it feel like it takes forever.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man has a fresh face in mind to succeed him. Tom Holland, 30, suggested in an interview with Esquire that 16-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper would make a great Spidey. “Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland, who stars as New York’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, told the magazine. “Obviously, he’s super talented and the talk of the town right now.” Holland, who recently confirmed his marriage to his onscreen girlfriend, Zendaya, added that another young actor could greatly benefit from donning Spidey’s mask. Cooper won a slew of awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for his role as the teenage murder suspect Jamie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence. Since then, he made his film debut as Young Heathcliff in 2026’s Wuthering Heights. Other than his fourth solo Spider-Man flick, Holland will star alongside Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey this year.
A healthcare worker at a royal-friendly private hospital in London has been busted attempting to obtain Catherine, Princess of Wales’s private medical records. The Times said the worker was handed a formal caution and had lost their job after the records were offered for sale as the princess underwent cancer treatment. The U.K. privacy and data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, began a criminal investigation into the matter in March 2024, which led to the caution being issued on Wednesday. It acted on a report that at least one member of staff at the London Clinic had attempted to access the medical notes for the princess, after she had been a patient there for two weeks having abdominal surgery in January of that year. The following month, she revealed that cancer was discovered in postoperative tests. Last year, the princess stated she was in remission and returned to public events after the end of her treatment. A spokesperson for the London Clinic told the BBC they were pleased the investigation “has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital.” The hospital said they “take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient.” The ICO admitted there had been “deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain”. The London Clinic, which describes itself as the U.K.’s largest independent private hospital, is frequently used by royals. King Charles received treatment for an enlarged prostate at the hospital in January 2024, while his father Prince Philip had abdominal surgery there in 2013. Other famous patients have included Elizabeth Taylor and former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
Three-time Olympian Jenny Simpson was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during a community track event in North Carolina. The 39-year-old was pacing a mile group Tuesday when she collapsed and was found to have no pulse. Bystanders administered CPR and used an external defibrillator before EMS arrived and took her to a local hospital in Raleigh. The bronze medalist was a special guest at the Pop Up Miles event, hosted by a group called Sir Walter Running, where runners meet weekly, when the emergency occurred. “We are incredibly grateful to the individuals who responded immediately, as well as EMS and the medical professionals who handled the situation with such care, urgency, and professionalism,” the Sir Walter Running Team wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time.” Her current health status is unclear. Simpson won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games in the 1,500-meter race. She has also performed highly at world championships, winning gold in the 1,500 in 2011 and silver in 2013 and 2017.
Actor Stephen Baldwin, 60, was fired on set from a movie for being funnier than Jennifer Aniston… or so he claims. In an episode of his podcast One Bad Movie, Baldwin shares with TJ Miller the story of when he was fired from the movie The Object of My Affection, because a producer allegedly told Baldwin that he “can’t be funnier than Jennifer.” “I’ve never told this story before,” the actor said with laughter. In the film, Baldwin was supposed to play the role of Aniston’s overbearing boyfriend, Vince McBride, whom she ultimately leaves in the dust to raise a child with her gay best friend. The star of The Usual Suspects and Long Island native recalls feeling as though he was being asked to numb his personality and was “castrated comedically.” Baldwin was ultimately let go from the role, he said, after he tried to tone down his performance. The role was later given to John Pankow. The film has since developed a cult following and is regarded by Parade and InStyle as one of the best breakup movies.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
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Donald Trump’s end is going to happen. We’re seeing it now. Below the surface of his anger, threats, and bloviation, it’s all coming apart: national fury over the economy, the war, his grift, masked men in the streets, his defacing of Washington, D.C. And, of course, there are his terrible, ever-sinking poll numbers. DOWNFALL is a new series on HOWL on Substack. It will be a regular report on the aggression, incompetence, and self-destructiveness that is sinking Trump. This, of course, does not mean that Trump ceases to be dangerous. The more threatened he is, the more dangerous he becomes. If you’re a student of Trump absurdity—and who isn’t at this point—DOWNFALL is a running portrait of a kind of logic and behavior never before seen in American politics. It is, too, a literal death watch, as the 80-year-old, obese, sleepless, unfit man, consuming his mortal fast-food diet and overdose of aspirin, seems to do everything possible to kill himself. DOWNFALL is also about what terrible things Trump will do as fate closes in on him. He doesn’t retreat; he doesn’t course correct; he only doubles down. There is the public drama. DOWNFALL is the backstage account. I hope you’ll join me.
Don’t watch the collapse from the outside. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for regular DOWNFALL updates, fueled by up-to-the-minute conversations with the people closest to Trump.
Collin Gosselin, the former child star of the TLC reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, is releasing a memoir in which he promises to expose the real stories behind the camera. He said that writing his book, Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, forced him to “revisit some of the hardest moments of my life.” Jon & Kate Plus 8 aired on TLC for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017, following the couple and their eight children, turning into Kate Plus 8 after the couple’s divorce in 2009. The memoir is set to reveal shocking events from Collin’s life, including stories about “being held down, the basement cell where he was hidden for years, and the cocktail of powerful antipsychotics forced on an 11-year-old boy.” In an Instagram post announcing the release of the book, Collin writes that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to tell his side of the story and was worried people wouldn’t believe him, ”but there was so much [viewers of the show] never saw.” After the divorce, all of the children were in Kate’s custody until Jon was granted full custody of Collin in 2018. Collin has alleged that Kate abused him, while Kate has denied those claims and instead accused Collin of “physical violence” and “hate speech.”