Hitler Henchman's Secretary Speaks

Having refused interviews ever since World War II ended, Brunhilde Pomsel—the former secretary of Hitler's propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels—has finally broken her 66-year vow of silence in a tell-all interview with German newspaper Bild. She recalls how Goebbels's children played with her typewriter on Sunday afternoons during the three years that she worked for him, before Goebbels and his wife murdered them with cyanide in Hitler's bunker. “He got away lightly with suicide,” Frau Pomsel said. “He knew he would be condemned to death by the allies.” When the Third Reich collapsed, Pomsel spent five years in Russian prison camps, and wouldn’t learn the details of Goebbels’s suicide and family murder until after the war.