Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ Copy Going to Auction

Adolf Hitler’s own copy of Mein Kampf—his 1925 autobiography that outlined his political hopes for Germany and his genocidal plans for Europe’s Jews—will be sold by a Maryland auction house next week. The Fuhrer-owned copy of the infamous book was initially captured by a U.S. field artillery unit attached to the 45th Infantry Division, which discovered it at the Nazi leader’s Munich apartment. Eleven of the officers signed the first page, writing: “From Adolph Hitlers apartment in Munich on May, 2 1945.” It was kept by a soldier’s daughter until a few years ago, and will now be offered for auction with more than 1,000 other World War II-era items. Alexander Historical Auctions estimates the item will fetch between $12,000 and $15,000 at auction.
