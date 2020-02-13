CHEAT SHEET
    Hockey Analyst Pissed NBC Ousted Him for Sexist Cracks

    ‘WHAT A JOKE’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Streeter Lecka/Getty

    Hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick has been ousted by NBC over sexist remarks he made, he announced in a pissed-off tweet Wednesday. “I’m very disappointed and angry today. I will not be returning to NBC,” he said in a video message that was captioned “What a joke!!” Roenick was suspended for comments he made on a podcast—reader, you will not be shocked to learn it was a Barstool Sports production—about colleague Kathryn Tappen. He referred to her as a “blonde bombshell” and suggested he would love to have a threesome with her. Roenick, who spent almost a decade at NBC Sports, is already plotting his comeback. “I will not be gone for long,” he said.

