Someone Forgot to Schedule This Year’s Hogwarts Express Train
WIZARDING FAIL
For years, dedicated Potterheads have descended upon King’s Cross Station in London on September 1 to mark back-to-school day for students at the book and movie series’ famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry—and the departure of the Hogwarts Express train from Platform 9 3/4, at 11am sharp. The occasion has traditionally been marked with a special announcement from station officials, but that was not the case this year.
In the Harry Potter books, Hogwarts students leave each year for school on the Hogwarts Express, which leaves from the fictional Platform 9 3/4. The wizardry students access it by running full speed with their luggage trolleys towards a brick wall, which they can magically pass through to access the platform. The space where that platform would be has become a popular tourist attractions at King’s Cross.
Per The Guardian, Warner Bros. Discovery, the media behemoth which owns the rights to the Harry Potter franchise, had previously warned fans that this would be the case (honestly, I bet wizards complained about the crowding—King’s Cross is a nightmare to navigate at the best of times) but many showed up anyway and enjoyed a countdown to... nothing. Muggles are gonna muggle.