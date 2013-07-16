Holder Slams ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

CHEAT SHEET
Attorney General Eric Holder had some harsh words for Florida’s “stand your ground” law on Tuesday in the wake of the verdict of the Trayvon Martin case. “It’s time to question laws that senselessly expand the concept of self-defense and sow dangerous conflict in our neighborhoods,” Holder said in his address to an NAACP convention. He added that “stand your ground” laws cause more violence than they stop. The Justice Department is looking into whether it will charge George Zimmerman, the man who killed Martin in February 2012, under federal civil rights statutes.