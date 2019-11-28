There’re always people on your shopping list for whom you have no good ideas. You know they have interests, hobbies – but what are they? What do you get someone whose main interest is “binging TV”?
There are gifts that are simultaneously perfect for anyone without being wildly impersonal: the cozies. This Stonewashed Cotton Throw can upgrade any bed or sofa, and says, “I think you’re chic.” A super high-end pillow says, “You deserve the best in life.” A hotel-quality bathrobe says, “Stop walking around naked; you have guests over.”
From now until 12/2, you can get 20% off all these snuggly items from Allswell with the code THANKS20. They’ve rounded up their holiday essentials, featuring easy to gift products and essentials for refreshing your guest room before visitors. Stock up on some extra slippers for that unexpected plus one and thank Allswell later!
Stonewashed Waffle Slippers
Get 20% off with code THANKS20
Free Shipping
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.