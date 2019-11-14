Foodies Will Sing Your Praises When They Receive These Wonderful Kitchen Products As Gifts

It's officially gifting season. Scouted's holiday gift guides are here to help you get through it all. Check all of them out here.

I’m a wonder in the kitchen. Full disclosure: It’s not because I’m an accomplished chef or invent my own recipes. Instead, it’s because I have accumulated a few gadgets and gizmos over the years. I love the Jura brand of coffee machines, own a couple of Cuisinart appliances, and make frequent use of various blenders and food processors. Scouring the landscape for products to help anyone cook, these are the items that look the most appealing to me. They offer that extra something the kitchen nerds will love.

Breville BFP800XL Sous Chef Food Processor The “extra” with this food processor is that it uses micro-serrated blades to finely chop your veggies or making quick work of nuts. That and a 1,200 watt induction motor that provides plenty of pep. Buy on Amazon $ 284 Free Shipping | Free Returns

OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Airtight Pop Container Set Foodies know food prep is important but so is food storage. The unique feature on these kitchen containers is that there’s a large push button on top to seal in freshness. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuisinart Smart Stick 2 Speed Hand Blender I mentioned this brand because, honestly, I’m not an aficionado in the kitchen; I just like my tools. As a hand-blender with a 200-watt motor, it means the cook in your life will blend with ease. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DaTerra Cucina Ceramic Pan with Natural Nonstick Coating Three words about this product to help a foodie in the kitchen: evenly distributed temperature. That’s key, plus the pan is made from non-toxic ceramic materials. Buy on Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Family Friendly Keto Instant Pot Cookbook It’s a safe bet your foodie friend owns an Instant Pot. (If not, here you go.) This cookbook matches the reality of life (we don’t have time) with the labor of the keto diet, making it all smooth and fast. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping

Viking Pakka Wood Steak Knife Set Partial serration is like a gift from the gods for kitchenistas. This Viking set slices and dices with ease, and feels nicely balanced. The six-piece set comes in red or black and comes in a handy wooden box. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Click and Grow Smart Garden One of the most interesting kitchen accessories ever, the Smart Garden 9 can sit on a window sill or counter. You can grow veggies and spices needed for unique recipes -- the automated garden does all of the work. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender Blend like a ninja with this powerful, high-tech model that pumps out 1,000-watts of power. What a foodie will like best: The results, especially if you enjoy custom-made smoothies. Buy on Amazon $ 74 Free Shipping

