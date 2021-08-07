Michigan Hospital Drops Minnesota Vikings QB Over Vaccine Stance
FUMBLE
Not announcing your vaccination status seems to have its consequences. A Michigan hospital has cut ties with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his refusal to disclose whether he’s been vaccinated. “While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health,” Holland Hospital said in a statement, per CNN. “We must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal.”
Cousins appeared at a press conference Thursday after missing four practices due to a colleague’s positive COVID-19 test. When asked if being named a close contact would push him to get vaccinated, Cousins called it a “very private health decision” and said he would focus on not being classified as a close contact, even if it meant installing a plexiglass barrier around where he sits.