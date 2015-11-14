Hollande: ‘Act of War’ by ISIS

CHEAT SHEET
Speaking Saturday after a massacre that left at least 127 people dead, French President François Hollande declared the slaughter was an “act of war” by ISIS. He vowed there would be “merciless” retaliation by France to acts “committed by a terrorist army, the Islamic State group, a jihadist army, against France, against the values that we defend everywhere in the world, against what we are: A free country that means something to the whole planet.” After Hollande’s speech, a message posted by ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.