Hiker Missing for 12 Days in Zion National Park Found Alive
BEATING THE ODDS
A hiker was found alive in Utah’s Zion National Park on Sunday after going missing for nearly two weeks. Search and rescue workers found Holly Courtier, who was last seen Oct. 6, after a park visitor said they’d spotted her. Park officials declined to provide further details on her condition or the rescue operation. Courtier’s daughter Kailey Chambers appeared on CNN on Saturday night, seeking experienced hikers to volunteer with search efforts. On Sunday, the Courtier-Chambers family released a statement giving thanks to those who helped with the search effort, including rangers and volunteers. “We are overjoyed that she was found safely today,” they said. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”