Hollywood Actor 'Had Eye Put Out' During Alleged Kidnapping

Three violent kidnappers maimed a Hollywood actor, cut his tongue, and 'put out' one of his eyes as they kept him and an actress hostage during a failed ransom plot, according to an indictment unveiled Tuesday. Joseph Capone and actress Daisy McCrackin, who stars in "Halloween: Resurrection," were allegedly kidnapped May 3 and held hostage for two days. The indictment alleges that one suspect, Keith Andre Stewart, cut and disabled Capone's tongue, "put out an eye," and cut his nose, ear and lip. The actor was also beaten, punched, kicked, and pistol-whipped according to the indictment, exposing him "to a substantial likelihood of death." The three suspects—Stewart, Johntae Jones, and Amber Neal—are in custody, according to authorities. According to NBC News, if the trio is successfully prosecuted for multiple charges connected to the alleged kidnapping conspiracy, violence and theft, Stewart and Jones could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Neal could face life.
