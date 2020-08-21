Hollywood Exec Ron Meyer Paid Actress Charlotte Kirk $2 Million for Silence on Affair: Report
MESSY
Former NBCUniversal executive Ron Meyer paid actress Charlotte Kirk $2 million for her silence about their two-week affair, according to a Los Angeles Times report. Meyer was ousted from the network after revealing to the company that he was allegedly being extorted by two film directors over the 2012 affair. Meyer and Kirk reportedly had two romantic encounters over two weeks. Kirk signed a nondisclosure agreement following the affair, and Meyer then paid her $2 million in four installments, according to the report. At least one of the payments was for $500,000, sources said. Kirk’s boyfriend, director Neil Marshall, and ex-boyfriend, director Joshua Newton, reportedly repeatedly threatened to expose Meyer’s affair with Kirk if he did not assist the pair in their projects.