Hollywood Legend Sticks It to Trump With Protest Song on Live TV

Dumb and Dumber icon Jeff Daniels has given President Donald Trump the finger by singing a song of resistance on live TV.

The 70-year-old appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, where he serenaded her with a song inspired by Saturday’s No Kings protests.

Across the country, action against the Trump administration sprang up in hundreds of towns and urban centers, including Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles. In total, nearly seven million people are thought to have turned out.

“This is a song I wrote called ‘Crazy World,’” the veteran actor said on Wednesday. “Which is how I cope.”

The gentle, rueful, acoustic number touches on tender moments that inspire hope in tough times.

The sweet lyrics discuss bearing witness to tiny instances of joy. “It’s nice to know in a world full of hate, there’s someone out there still making love,” the hook goes.

Among his examples are “a young girl smiling” as she falls in love, an old couple walking together, a dog’s tail wagging, and a grandchild running, among others.

The No Kings protests pulled together a coalition of Democrats, liberals, and anti-Trump Republicans.

Some Republicans predicted they would break out into violence. Organizers said they were all peaceful.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson had called them “Hate America” rallies. He claimed they would be attended by “all the pro-Hamas wing and, you know, the antifa people.”

“You’re gonna bring together the Marxists, the socialists, the antifa advocates, the anarchists, and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democrat party,” he said.

Trump hit out at them too, posting a bizarre AI-rendered video on social media.

The president shared the clip of him flying a fighter jet over the crowds at the protest before dumping a brown liquid on the heads of those taking action.

Johnson declined the opportunity to criticize Trump’s video, calling it “satire” and instead saying he was “probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media.”

Two-time Emmy winner Daniels is an outspoken Trump critic.

During his MSNBC appearance, he discussed economic anxiety and a perceived decline of decency in modern America.

He also touched on a looming problem for the president if he fails to deliver on his campaign promises. The Newsroom star discussed how Trump won the election on the word “groceries,” but had done little to improve the cost of living for Americans.