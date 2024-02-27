Hollywood Legend Tippi Hedren Reportedly Suffering From Dementia
SAD NEWS
Hollywood icon Tippi Hedren is reportedly battling dementia, according to a report in Spanish media. Hedren, 94, who rose to fame in director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film The Birds, is also the mother of Melanie Griffith and grandmother of Dakota Johnson. Spanish journalist Gustavo Egusquiza said he learned of Hedren’s condition after requesting an interview. In response, her team said the actress “is no longer able to be interviewed due to health reasons. She has dementia, and is unable to remember her career at all.” “She just turned 94, so unfortunately, time has taken its toll,” he said. Last month, Griffith posted a happy birthday message for her mother. Hedren earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer in 1964. Hedren was married three times—first to Peter Griffith in 1952, then to her agent Noel Marshall, before the two divorced in 1982, and three years later she tied the knot with Luis Barrenechea, but they split in 1995.