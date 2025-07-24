Hollywood Nepo Baby Pulled From Magazine Cover

Nicole Kidman has been enjoying time in Lisbon, and it looks like she plans to stay a while. Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias reported that the Big Little Lies star has submitted residency paperwork to the country’s Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum. However, she seemed to leave out a key detail: her husband, country music singer Keith Urban. According to a source who spoke to the New York Post, the crooner was left off the application because he is currently on tour in the U.S.—with two shows in California this week—and Portuguese law requires applicants to be physically present to apply for a visa. Kidman and Urban already own a home in Parque das Nações, a hip waterfront neighborhood in Lisbon, but they are now eyeing a property in a ritzy gated community 80 miles south of the capital. The luxurious Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club is the site of 300 soon-to-be-built properties, and a legion of prominent personalities has been associated with the development, including George and Amal Clooney as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, has lived in the area since 2022.
Ten people were rescued from a sinking ship in New Jersey after their sailboat smashed into jagged rocks following an engine failure. Video footage shows the passengers, who were on a sailing lesson, desperately clinging to the boat as it sinks near a beach and jetty. They donned life jackets and jumped into the open water, as a mayday call was made at around 11 a.m.. Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf said the area was one of the most dangerous patches of water on the East Coast. “I’ve been working for 28 years. That’s probably the most wild rescue that I ever personally witnessed,” he told ABC7. Wolf said around 40 lifeguards were dispatched to rescue the eight teenagers and two sailing instructors stranded in the water, who were unharmed but shaken by the experience. The rescue on Wednesday was the 24th that day, more than any day that summer. “There’s not too many people or organizations who could pull off a rescue like that, and that’s really a credit to our guards, the training that they have,” Wolf added. “Some of those lifeguards that were down there today went above and beyond, and there were definitely heroes down there.”
When Winona Ryder was 22, Scarface star Al Pacino, then 54, gently rejected her romantic advances. It was 1996, and Ryder, a rising Hollywood star, had taken a role in Pacino’s meta-documentary on a production of Richard III. As a fellow coffee addict, Pacino would whisk the starlet to cafés all around New York. One day, when Pacino dropped her off at her residence, Ryder confessed to her crush. “I love you, you know, I really am completely in love with you,” she remembers telling him. “Aw, honey, noooo,” he said, brushing her hand, Ryder recalled to Elle UK. The irony hit a decade later, when Ryder met Pacino’s girlfriend, actress Lucila Solá, who was four years her junior. Pacino, now 85, is no stranger to age-gap relationships. His most recent girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is 31 years old. In 2020, Pacino split with Meital Dohan, 43, because Dohan found it “hard to be with a man so old,” she told People. Ryder, now 53, found love with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2011. But Ryder still keeps in touch with Pacino: “I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best.”
Kyle Chandler’s daughter was notably absent from Variety’s cover story Wednesday after refusing to comply with the magazine’s rules. The 29-year-old nepo baby, Sydney Chandler, was set to appear on the cover of Variety for her breakout role in FX’s upcoming sci-fi series Alien: Earth, but repeatedly cancelled on the magazine. According to Variety, Chandler’s reps said that she didn’t want to participate in the magazine’s customary video interview, stating that she was unwilling to play a game of “How Well Do They Know Each Other?” with “two older men.” The “older men” in question were her co-star Timothy Olyphant, 57, and show creator Noah Hawley, 58. The actress kept on changing her mind until the morning of the shoot, ultimately deciding that she wouldn’t do it. “I’m just a private person,” she later told Variety in a phone interview. “I’m new to press—it’s a bit out of my comfort zone,” she said, noting that she was simply setting boundaries. Hawley, the show’s creator, said that he was “disappointed that my female-centric show, based on a female-facing franchise, does not have my lead actress on the cover.” “It felt awkward to be there with Tim without her,” he said.
Since launching his political career, Trump’s media legal battles have exploded—and 2025 is already matching his previous all-time high. He’s tangled with the courts five times this year alone, as plaintiff or defendant—equaling his total for all of 2024. Halfway through his first year back in the White House, Trump has been sued by the Associated Press, NPR, PBS, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Meanwhile, he’s gone on the offensive with a high-profile lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The $10 billion libel lawsuit relates to a letter and drawing that Trump allegedly sent to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein two decades ago. The letter was given to Epstein for his 50th birthday and, according to Journal, contained several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. Trump denies sending it and said that he “looks forward” to making Murdoch testify in court. This month, Paramount Global also agreed to pay $16 million to settle a legal dispute regarding an interview it broadcast on CBS with former Vice President Kamala Harris.
There goes another one. Antonio Gracias—Elon Musk lieutenant, private-equity billionaire, and until this month a senior hand at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—has quietly resigned. It comes after teachers’ union boss Randi Weingarten demanded to know why a man managing almost $2 billion in pension funds from nine states was moonlighting as a government “efficiency” czar. According to a report by NBC News, Weingarten warned the investment vehicles that Valor Equity—Gracias’ $17.5 billion company—“appears to be engaged in alternative pursuits” that could jeopardize returns. Valor confirmed Gracias—who was instrumental in taking Tesla public, with Forbes saying his Tesla holdings make up the bulk of his $2.3 billion fortune—had “remained actively involved” in its investments even while he attacked Social Security and hyped “voter-fraud” referrals from inside DOGE. After Gracias’ July 1 exit, Weingarten said it was “disappointing” it had taken investor letters to “flush out the truth.” The funds, one of which was charged more than $8 million in fees last year alone, say they’re now weighing whether to stick with Musk’s man. Gracias’ departure is just the latest among fellow Musk allies: Steve Davis, Nicole Hollander, Katie Miller, and DOGE general counsel James Burnham also slipped out the door after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s own May departure.
Joe Biden’s attempts to shop his post-presidential memoirs have suffered a humiliating blow as he is reported to have secured an advance below that of his predecessors. The former president, 82, is believed to have inked a deal worth around $10 million for his memoirs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, which while far from insignificant is a fraction compared to the $60 million advance the Obamas received for their memoirs upon leaving the White House, and a big step below the $15 million that Bill Clinton earned from his book rights in 2004. Biden’s advance is roughly on par with that of George W. Bush, who signed a $7 million deal in 2009 which equates to a similar fee when adjusted to inflation. Biden said earlier this month he had been “working like hell” to get his memoirs ready, but privately publishers believe former first lady Jill Biden’s autobiography to be a more lucrative prospect. “She could write a very explosive book if she wanted to,” an ex-White House aide told the Daily Mail, with reports suggesting she could ink a solo deal with $15 million if she was willing to pen a scathing takedown of the Democratic elites who convinced her husband to drop out of the race in 2024.
A man arrested on suspicion of taking a Hudson River boat joyride in the nude escaped from a hospital disguised as a doctor, according to a report. Security camera footage captured from New York Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights, Manhattan, shows 36-year-old Stephen Blasetti pulling on a physician’s coat before making his way out of the building, according to WABC. He had been at the medical facility for psychiatric evaluation following charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and reckless endangerment. The network reported that Blasetti slipped out of his handcuffs Wednesday morning when an officer watching him fell asleep—although that report contradicts sources speaking to the New York Post who claimed Blasetti was not cuffed or shackled at the hospital. The Daily Beast has contacted the NYPD for comment. The Post had earlier published an image showing NYPD Harbor Unit officers escorting a naked Blasetti after his July 19 arrest.
Live reporter Christian Piekos looked panicked and gasped “Oh, shoot!” before suddenly vanishing out of shot, and the camera cut back to the studio. Minutes passed before the studio hosts on ABC7 Chicago‘s early morning live broadcast handed back to Piekos for an explanation. “Big wipeout for the cyclist who went over his handlebars,” the reporter breathlessly told his viewers, explaining that a rider had collided with a runner on the busy lakefront path. “His helmet actually broke, so we ran right over to make sure he was doing OK.” Piekos and photojournalist James McIntyre had offered up a first-aid kit, but the shaken rider reportedly waved them off and pedaled away. “A scary situation. You’ve got to be careful out here on the trail with so many people running and cycling at the same time,” Piekos warned, staying cool as he continued his report on Chicago’s punishing heat.
President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new linguistic enemy. While speaking at an artificial intelligence summit Wednesday, Trump realized mid-thought that he doesn’t like the word “artificial” at all. “I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name,” the 79-year-old president said. ”You know, I don’t like anything that’s artificial so could we straighten that out please?” he asked, pointing to someone in the audience. “We should change the name.” As disbelieving laughter rippled through the room, Trump insisted, “I actually mean that—I don’t like the name ‘artificial’ anything.” He then offered an alternative—one he often uses to describe himself: “It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius.” Trump—who in January renamed the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” for federal agencies—signed three executive orders aimed at deregulating AI, which he called “one of the most important technological revolutions in the history of the world.” One executive order also targets what Trump called “woke” AI. During his speech, he accused the Biden administration of trying to “regulate and restrict A.I.” in order to ”centralize it, censor it, control it, weaponize it.”