Hollywood Sex Therapist’s Ex Gets Life Behind Bars for Her Slaying
‘HE FELT ENTITLED’
The man convicted of killing Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick after throwing her off a third-floor balcony in 2020 was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday. Gareth Pursehouse, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in September, after prosecutors argued he’d broken into Harwick’s home and lain in wait for hours before striking. Harwick later died at a hospital. She was 38. A former Playboy model who’d once been engaged to game show host Drew Carey, Harwick obtained a restraining order against Pursehouse in 2012 after their 18-month relationship ended. The order expired in 2015, according to People. Pursehouse remained a “man who couldn’t move on,” prosecutor Victor Avila told jurors during closing arguments, CBS Los Angeles reported. “The evidence showed he was obsessed with Amie Harwick,” Avila told People of Pursehouse. “He felt entitled to her.”