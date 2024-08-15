‘Hollywood Squares’ Host Peter Marshall Dies at 98
LEGEND
The host of game show Hollywood Squares, Peter Marshall, died at 98 in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to the Washington Post, a family statement confirmed his death from kidney failure at his home in Encino. Marshall began hosting the popular daytime game show in 1966 until it ended in 1980. Marshall described the job to the Archives of American Television in a 2010 interview as “the easiest thing I have ever done in show business.” “No rehearsal. I walked in and said, ‘Hello, stars,’ I read questions and laughed and got paid wonderfully well,” he added. Prior to hosting, Marshall began his work in show business appearing on the radio and Broadway. He also had bit parts on television shows like The Lucy Show, Fantasy Island, and CHiPS throughout his time in Hollywood. Marshall was born in West Virginia and had one sister, Joanne Dru, who was also an actor. He is survived by his wife Laurie and three children.