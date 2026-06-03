Hollywood Star Pleads Guilty in Mardi Gras Rampage

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges related to a violent incident that took place at a New Orleans bar during a Mardi Gras party. The Feb. 17 altercation involved three men at the city’s “R Bar,” with one man claiming he was punched by the actor, while the other claims he was head-butted. The “bar tussle,” as LaBeouf’s attorney Sarah Chervinsky called it, resulted in bar staff ordering the 39-year-old LaBeouf to leave. He is accused of calling the bar staff homophobic slurs in response—a meltdown that Jeffrey Damnit, one of the victims, captured on video and provided to police. LaBeouf will spend two years on probation and attend alcohol abuse rehab, sensitivity training, and anger management classes as a result of his guilty plea. The incident was not LaBeouf’s first run-in with the law. In 2014, he used a homophobic slur during an altercation with a New York police officer during a Broadway show.