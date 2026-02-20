Shia LaBeouf Accused of Hate Crime in Mardi Gras Rampage
Shia LaBeouf reportedly used homophobic language during his Mardi Gras meltdown that resulted in battery charges early Tuesday morning. Jeffrey Damnit, born Jeffrey Kelin, told People that LaBeouf, 39, shouted homophobic slurs as he walked into a New Orleans bar on Monday evening, adding that the actor was “lunging at” patrons and “screaming at everybody.” Damnit, an alleged victim of LaBeouf’s frenzy, said that he tried to calm the situation down, but LaBeouf put his finger in his face and called him a homophobic slur. “You’re a f---ing f----t,” the Transformers actor said, according to Damnit. “Everybody’s a f----t.” Damnit claims that LaBeouf struck him and punched a bartender in the face. The former child actor got into a physical fight with two individuals outside after he was removed from the bar for aggressive behavior. “Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the police said about the incident. He got into a few more scuffles before paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, and he was charged with two counts of simple battery. Hours after he was charged, LaBeouf was caught on camera flaunting his jail paperwork on Bourbon Street. His next court date is March 19.