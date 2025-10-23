Hollywood Star Slams His Son’s Classmates Over ‘Nepo Baby’ Taunts

Stellan Skarsgård defended his young son against constant “nepo baby” jibes, which he said were making the boy feel “sad” and “isolated.” During an interview with Vulture on Wednesday, the 74-year-old Swedish actor opened up about the corrosive effect the label can have on younger children. “My 13-year-old, Kolbjörn, the youngest, suffers from that,” the father of eight told the publication. “When his pals at school call him nepo baby, he gets so sad. He doesn’t have any friends at school. He gets isolated. Cruel kids—or cruel and ignorant.” He said the nepo baby taunt was an internet favorite, adding, “But it is such a bulls--t thing. Because nobody would hire you, at least not for anything good, if you’re not good enough.” Elsewhere in the interview, Skarsgård jokingly referred to himself as a “nepo daddy” due to the goodwill and “maybe jobs” generated by his relationship with his older, more famous sons, including Succession and The Northman star Alexander, It actor Bill, and Oppenheimer star Gustaf. Stellan himself has appeared in over 130 roles since starting his career in the late 1960s, including Good Will Hunting, The Hunt for Red October, and his Golden Globe-winning appearance in HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries. He is also being tipped for a late-career Oscar for his role as an aging film director in the Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value.