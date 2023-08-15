Hollywood Studios Offer Writers New Deal Amid Strike Action: Report
BABY COME BACK
The delivery of a new proposal from the major Hollywood studios that addresses many of the main issues that have kept more than 10,000 writers on strike for more than 100 days has renewed hopes that an agreement will soon be reached, Bloomberg News reported on Monday night. Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that the new terms align more closely with the demands made by the writer’s guild earlier this year. Major concessions touch on areas including artificial intelligence and viewer data transparency, the insiders said. Bloomberg noted that both Ted Sarandos and Bob Iger, who run Netflix and Disney respectively, are now all in on pushing for a deal to end the strike. Variety reported shortly after that the proposal also addresses staffing minimums, giving showrunners discretion to set the size of their writing rooms. The new terms were offered on Friday, when the trade association representing the studios renewed talks with the guild. The two sides are expected to meet again on Tuesday.