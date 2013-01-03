Hollywood to Take on Hillary?

CHEAT SHEET
Primary Colors 2.0? A script for an upcoming film called Rodham is one of Hollywood’s most talked-about new projects, coming out at number four on the Black List last month. Written by 39-year-old Young Il Kim, the script follows a 20-something Hillary Rodham, working as the youngest attorney on the House Judiciary Committee, as she tries to decide between her career and her boyfriend, Bill Clinton. Kim called the story “a journey of a woman who was torn between her personal desires and her profession ambition—both literally pulled her thousands of miles apart, because Bill did not want to leave Arkansas and she did not want to leave Washington, D.C.”