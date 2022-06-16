CHEAT SHEET
Hollywood’s Nicest Man Tom Hanks Fumes at Fans Who Tripped His Wife
Tom Hanks lost his trademark affable demeanor when a group of exuberant fans tripped his wife while trying to get a picture with the star. The Forrest Gump star and wife Rita Wilson were mobbed in New York City on Wednesday night as they tried to make their way to a car. When one bumped into Rita, causing her to stumble, Hanks flew into a rage. “My wife?!” he thundered at the group. “Back the fuck off! Knocking over my wife?” The couple were then bundled into the vehicle as some of the fans shouted apologies. The sweary incident comes ahead of the release of his new movie—a Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic—which is out later this month.