Holmes Charged with 24 Counts Murder

James Holmes has been officially charged with 24 counts of murder and 116 counts of attempted murder. Holmes is the sole suspect in the shooting at a Colorado movie theater that killed 12 and injured 58. Before his appearance in court today, his second so far, the former head of the Colorado public defender’s office predicted, “There’s probably charges that can be brought [on behalf] of anybody who was present. The state will need to decide how they approach all of those charges." The judge was also set to hear arguments regarding a package Holmes mailed to his psychiatrist that his lawyers argue was illegally apprehended and leaked to the public by the government.