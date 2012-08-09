Holmes’s Lawyers: He’s Mentally Ill

CHEAT SHEET
James Holmes, the alleged Aurora movie theater gunman, is mentally ill. At least that’s what his attorneys argued at a pretrial hearing on Thursday. Holmes’s lawyers are asking for more information from prosecutors and investigators so they can get to the bottom of Holmes’s mental state and make sure he receives a fair trial. Meanwhile, more than 20 news organizations asked a judge to unseal documents relating to the case and to lift a gag order that prohibits the University of Colorado from releasing any details about Holmes. Prosecutors argued that lifting the seal could jeopardize their investigation.