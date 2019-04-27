‘Holy Grass’ From Kanye West’s Coachella Sunday Service Being Sold Online for More Than $400

Kanye West fans are selling grass from the rapper’s Sunday Service performance at Coachella for as much as $435 on eBay. One seller who described the item as “pre-owned” and offered a bag of grass for $30 said it was “blessed by the sound of Kanye’s voice and Kid Cudi’s humming.” Another entrepreneurial fan offered the “authentic” grass as a “new without tags” item for $499.99, billing it as a chance to “touch the grass that Kanye West stood on.” There was no way to independently verify that the grass was in fact from the Easter event, but that didn’t stop fans from bidding on it. As of Friday night, one auction already had 22 bids, with the last one at $435.