‘Home Alone’ Star Busted for Soliciting Prostitution
The actor who played Marv Murchins in the Christmas classic Home Alone has been cited by police for allegedly soliciting a sex worker. Daniel Stern was nabbed by cops in a hotel in Camarillo, California, on Dec. 10, according to reports obtained by TMZ. The 68-year-old actor was not booked, therefore no mugshot was taken. Stern was reportedly let off with only a ticket for his actions. Stern is most famous for playing one-half of the dastardly Wet Bandit burglars, who are terrorized by a young Macaulay Culkin in the beloved 1990 family film. He plays the goofy sidekick to Joe Pesci’s grouchy Harry Lime in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in which future-president Donald Trump makes a cameo. Stern continues to act, produce, and direct, but mainly spends his time as a cattle rancher, a tangerine farmer, and a sculptor. Soliciting prostitution is a crime in California, which is often punished as a misdemeanor for a first offense, but does carry a fine of up to $1,000. The Daily Beast has contacted Stern’s representatives for comment.