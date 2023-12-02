CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Home Alone’ Stars Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara Tearfully Reunite
KEVIN!!
Read it at PEOPLE
Three decades after he was left Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin reunited with his on-screen mother Catherine O’Hara at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, where Culkin received his very own star. O’Hara commemorated the occasion with an emotional tribute to Culkin’s acting chops. “I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do,” O’Hara said. “Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you.”