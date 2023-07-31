‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested for Domestic Violence—Again: Report
SECOND TIME
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan is behind bars in Oregon after reportedly being arrested last week on domestic violence charges. Bryan was arrested Friday, TMZ initially reported, and faces charges of felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. Entertainment Tonight, which confirmed the TMZ report on Sunday, said the incident echoed a 2020 arrest over the assault of his then-girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Bryan pleaded guilty in 2021 to two felony counts in the case, which was also located in Oregon. He was sentenced to three years probation and was required to participate in a batterer-intervention program. According to TMZ, Bryan was nowhere to be found when law enforcement arrived at a residence in Eugene last week, but was soon found, jailed, and booked. His alleged victim in the latest case has not been named.