‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on DUI Charge: Report
BOOKED
Zachery Ty Bryan, star of quintessential ‘90s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California early Saturday, according to TMZ. Online records obtained by the tabloid show that Bryan was taken into custody by La Quinta Police, who booked him on a count of driving under the influence with three or more priors, as well as a misdemeanor count of contempt of court. A spokesperson for the department said that police performed a traffic stop on his vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. after recognizing it as one believed to have been involved in an earlier collision. Bryan is set to appear in court on the charges in mid-April. The embattled 42-year-old actor has repeatedly been arrested for alleged domestic violence, and most recently pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree last fall. He was sentenced to seven days in jail. Bryan did not immediately respond to TMZ’s request for comment on Sunday.