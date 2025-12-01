‘Home Improvement’ Star’s Fiancée Tried to Run Him Over

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was nearly killed by his fiancée before his latest arrest.
Bryan, 44, who starred in the ABC sitcom as Brad Taylor alongside Tim Allen from 1991 to 1999, was nearly run over by his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, while the couple’s kids were in the vehicle, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the authorities responded to a call about reckless endangerment in Lane County, Oregon, when they encountered Bryan, Cartwright, and their three small children.
Cartwright is the mother of three of Bryan’s seven children: daughter Kennedy, 3, and two-year-old twins Parker and Sequoia.
After questioning the couple, police say Cartwright aimed the truck at Bryan and hit the gas after he got out. She missed, however, and crashed into a ditch. The three children were reportedly unharmed in the crash.
Both adults appeared impaired, according to the site’s sources, and each was arrested. Cartwright was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of attempted first-degree assault.
For Bryan, the arrest makes his sixth arrest in five years—this time for allegedly violating his probation for a domestic violence conviction, stemming from a previous altercation with Cartwright. He is being held without bail and is expected to be released on Wednesday. He retired from acting in 2009, though he appeared in Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice in 2022.
Since his retirement, however, he’s had frequent run-ins with the law, most of which involved alleged physical abuse against the mother of his children.
In January, Bryan was arrested for second-degree domestic violence charges. Last year, he was arrested twice for DUI charges. The year before that, he was arrested for domestic assault, fourth-degree robbery, and harassment charges—and in 2020, he was arrested on felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault.