‘Home Improvement’ Star’s Fiancée Tried to Run Him Over

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was nearly killed by his fiancée before his latest arrest.

Bryan, 44, who starred in the ABC sitcom as Brad Taylor alongside Tim Allen from 1991 to 1999, was nearly run over by his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, while the couple’s kids were in the vehicle, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the authorities responded to a call about reckless endangerment in Lane County, Oregon, when they encountered Bryan, Cartwright, and their three small children.

Cartwright is the mother of three of Bryan’s seven children: daughter Kennedy, 3, and two-year-old twins Parker and Sequoia.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan poses for a mugshot after being arrested on Friday October 16, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Handout/Getty Images

After questioning the couple, police say Cartwright aimed the truck at Bryan and hit the gas after he got out. She missed, however, and crashed into a ditch. The three children were reportedly unharmed in the crash.

Both adults appeared impaired, according to the site’s sources, and each was arrested. Cartwright was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Zachary Ty Bryan, 44, and Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, have three small children together. Zachery Ty Bryan/Facebook

For Bryan, the arrest makes his sixth arrest in five years—this time for allegedly violating his probation for a domestic violence conviction, stemming from a previous altercation with Cartwright. He is being held without bail and is expected to be released on Wednesday. He retired from acting in 2009, though he appeared in Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice in 2022.

Bryan starred in the series as Brad Taylor from 1991 to 1999. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Since his retirement, however, he’s had frequent run-ins with the law, most of which involved alleged physical abuse against the mother of his children.